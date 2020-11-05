Voters in four US states have joined several others in legalising marijuana for recreational use on Election Day, while Oregon approved the country's first therapeutic use for psilocybin, the hallucinogenic drug known as magic mushrooms.

The ballot measures, some of which were undetermined until Wednesday, were among at least 124 wide-ranging statutory and constitutional questions put to voters this year in 32 US states and the District of Columbia, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).

The pandemic dampened grass roots enthusiasm for circulating petitions to get measures on the ballot, as citizen-led initiatives this year dropped to 38 from 60 in 2018 and 72 in 2016, the NCSL said.

But the 2020 crop of ballot measures still covered a wide array of issues, from election laws, to abortion rights, to workers' rights and taxes. Here are some of key results confirmed by the NCSL:

Marijuana

Voters in New Jersey, Arizona, South Dakota and Montana approved measures to legalise marijuana for recreational use, while South Dakota also okayed the drug's use for medical purposes, as did Mississippi.

Since 1996, 33 other states and the District of Columbia have allowed medical marijuana, 11 had previously approved its recreational use and 16, including some medical marijuana states, have decriminalised simple possession, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

READ MORE:Everything we know so far about the 2020 election

Oregon decriminalises hard drugs

Oregon became the first state to decriminalise possession of small amounts of hard drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

Psilocybin, aka magic mushrooms

Psilocybin, a hallucinogen also known in its raw form as magic mushrooms, was also approved by Oregon voters for therapeutic use for adults.

Backers of the Psilocybin Services Act cited research showing benefits of the drug as a treatment for anxiety disorders and other mental health conditions. The approved measure sets a two-year schedule to review the matter and create a regulatory structure for its sale.

In a related measure, Washington, DC, voters approved Initiative 81, which directs police to rank "entheogenic plants and fungi," including psilocybin and mescaline, among its lowest enforcement priorities.

READ MORE: Key factors influencing US presidential election 2020

Minimum wage