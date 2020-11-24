TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey: Illegal EU raid on ship was flawed from the start
Under the operation, a German frigate illegally stopped and searched a private Turkish-flagged ship carrying humanitarian aid to Libya, drawing condemnations from Turkey.
Turkey: Illegal EU raid on ship was flawed from the start
A screen grab captured from a video shows a German frigate serving under a Greek-commanded EU naval mission conducting an illegal lengthy search on a Turkish cargo ship in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, carrying humanitarian supplies to war-torn Libya, on November 23, 2020. / AA
November 24, 2020

An EU operation that stopped a Turkish ship supposedly to enforce a UN arms embargo has been called flawed from the start by Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.

"Operation Irini was stillborn. It has lacked a solid basis in terms of international law since the beginning," Akar told reporters at parliament on Tuesday.

The operation’s implementation has been problematic since the beginning, he said, also telling the EU that it should have asked Libya's UN-recognised government for permission before launching the operation this March.

Illegal operation

Under the operation, a German frigate on Sunday illegally stopped and searched a private Turkish-flagged ship carrying humanitarian aid to Libya, drawing condemnations from Turkish leaders.

Turkey has long stated that that the arms embargo is enforced in a manner biased to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The Turkish ship was carrying paint, paint materials, and humanitarian aid to Libya's port of Misrata, and did not violate the UN arms embargo on the country, said Turkey’s Foreign Ministry.

Recommended

READ MORE:Turkey: Greek-led EU mission's search of Libya-bound ship illegal

Germany defends unlawful search

Germany's Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the country's navy acted in line with the mandate of the EU mission to enforce the arms embargo on Libya.

“The German soldiers behaved totally correctly, they did what is required of them with the mandate of the EU’s Operation Irini,” she said.

The operation officially announced that their search of the ship had turned up nothing illegal, a failed attempt that deserved international condemnation.

Libya has been torn by a civil war since former leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in 2011.

A new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement have been slow, largely due to attacks by warlord Khalifa Haftar.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive