Hamburg frigate, led by a Greek commander, conducted the raid without informing Turkey, as per international maritime law, Turkish security forces say.

Soldiers from the frigate Hamburg boarded the Turkish freighter, the Rosaline A, overnight from a helicopter on November 21, 2020. (AA)

German frigate Hamburg working under Operation Irini has illegally conducted an operation on a Turkish cargo vessel carrying humanitarian aid to war-torn Libya, about 200 kilometers off the Libyan coast.

Turkish security forces said on Sunday that the Hamburg frigate, led by a Greek commander, conducted the illegal operation without informing the flag-carrier nation's authorities, as per international maritime law.

They said the operation took place in international waters, south of the Morea Peninsula, making it an unlawful search.

Misuse of Irni operation

Soldiers from the frigate Hamburg boarded the Turkish freighter, the Rosaline A, overnight from a helicopter, but had to abandon it after finding nothing but food and paint supplies, sources said, adding that it was heading to the Misrata Port in Libya.

"Following the search that lasted until the early hours of the morning, the soldiers understood that there was nothing on the ship apart from humanitarian aid, foods such as biscuits, and paint materials, and left the ship," a Turkish security source said.

Operation Irini, approved by EU foreign ministers on March 31, aims to operate in the air and sea and with satellites to ensure that all countries respect a ban on providing arms to the parties involved in the Libyan conflict.

Seven countries are participating in Operation Irini, named after the Greek word for peace, including Italy, Greece, France, Germany, Poland, Malta, and Luxembourg, with frigates and maritime patrol aircraft.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies