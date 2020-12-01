NATO is committed to further strengthening the deconfliction mechanism between Turkey and Greece to ease tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Stoltenberg was speaking at a news conference in Brussels on Tuesday after the first day of a NATO defence ministers meeting, where member states discussed several issues, including the NATO 2030 project, Russia's military buildup, the rise of China and NATO's mission in Afghanistan.

Noting that the 30-member alliance helped establish a hotline between the two countries, he said: "I'm committed to strengthening this mechanism further to build more comprehensive confidence building measures."

NATO is ready to reduce the tension, he said, adding that they support German-led initiatives to solve the crisis.

Relations have been icy as Athens has opposed Ankara sending its drill ships into the Eastern Mediterranean for energy exploration.

Afghan peace process

Speaking on the ongoing Afghan peace process and the US' decision to withdraw troops, he said: "Ministers made clear that all allies remain committed to the mission and to supporting Afghan security forces in the fight against terrorism."