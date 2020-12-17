French President Emmanuel Macron has become the latest national leader to test positive for coronavirus, forcing several other European politicians into quarantine as the continent becomes the first region to pass 500,000 deaths.

Europe is battling a winter surge that has placed it at the heart of the global pandemic once again, the disease biting harder in countries including Germany than it did during the first wave in March and April.

The European Union is under massive pressure to approve potential vaccines after Britain and the United States began rolling out a drug produced by Pfizer and BioNtech.

READ MORE: Germany will include Israel in EU vaccine programme, but not Palestinians

Immunisation in EU

The bloc has promised to begin inoculations with the Pfizer drug before the end of the year and late on Thursday said it would fast-track a second vaccine made by US firm Moderna, with approval now scheduled for January 6, a week earlier than previously planned.

The Moderna vaccine is also on the cusp of approval in the United States, where an expert panel began a live-streamed debate on Thursday on whether to authorise the drug.

As the US fights back against the virus, Macron's challenges are mounting – he was tested after showing symptoms of the disease and is now isolating for seven days as his country faces its own upsurge in cases.

"He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely," his office said in a statement.

The French leader joins US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who were both treated in hospital after contracting the virus.

Other politicians who have had contact with him have also gone into isolation, including European Council chief Charles Michel, the prime ministers of Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and Spain and Macron's own prime minister Jean Castex.

Returning to lockdowns

Several European countries returning to lockdowns, curfews and other restrictions as fears grow of an explosion in cases after the Christmas holidays.

Germany, which began a new partial lockdown this week, reported a record 30,000 new infections on Thursday.

"It feels like a Sunday," said Ines Kumpl, 57, looking out at the deserted streets of Berlin on the first day of the new restrictions. "These measures are necessary but it's stressful."