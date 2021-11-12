More than 200 people, claiming they were injured in last week's Astroworld Festival stampede in Houston, have brought forward an additional 90 lawsuits against the promoters of the event in which at least nine people died.

A civil rights attorney, Ben Crump, announced at a news conference on Friday, "We represent more than 200 victims who were injured mentally, physically and psychologically at the Astroworld Festival.”

The announcement marked the latest legal action to follow last Friday's concert by Grammy Award-nominated rapper Travis Scott before a crowd of 50,000 at NRG Stadium that got out of control when fans surged toward the stage.

READ MORE:Was the deadly crowd crush at the Travis Scott concert preventable?

At least 50 other suits have been brought against producer Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and Scott over the deaths and injuries related to the Astroworld Festival that was intended to signal the resurgence of Scott's hometown.

Live Nation and Scott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Crump, who was joined by about a half-dozen other attorneys, said any one of several concert officials could have prevented deaths and injuries by stopping the show and turning on the house lights when the chaos in the crowd became apparent.