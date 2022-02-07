Europe is facing its most serious security threat since the Cold War, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has warned, while still voicing hope for a diplomatic resolution to the standoff with Russia over Ukraine.

Questioned over US warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, at a joint news conference in Washington on Monday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Borrell said they shared "a strong concern" about the situation on the ex-Soviet state's borders.

"We are living, to my understanding, the most dangerous moment for security in Europe after the end of the Cold War," Borrell told reporters.

"Nobody masses 140,000 soldiers heavily armed in the border of a country" without it representing "a strong threat," he said.

US officials say Moscow has assembled 110,000 troops near the border with Ukraine and is on track to amass a large enough force, some 150,000 soldiers, for a full-scale invasion within weeks.

Blinken denied Washington's stance was alarmist, saying: "This is not alarmism. This is simply the facts."

READ MORE:International efforts to ease Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify