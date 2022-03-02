The World Bank has announced more than $1 billion in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, stating that it will go to UN agencies and international NGOs and will "remain outside the control of the interim Taliban administration."

The funds, to be delivered in the form of grants, aim "to support the delivery of essential basic services, protect vulnerable Afghans, help preserve human capital and key economic and social services, and reduce the need for humanitarian assistance in the future," the Washington-based institution said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The Bank approved a plan to use more than $1billion from a frozen Afghanistan trust fund to fund urgently needed education, agriculture, health and family programmes, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters news agency.

The decision, which will bypass sanctioned Taliban authorities, will provide a major boost to efforts to ease the country's worsening humanitarian and economic crises.

Millions on verge of starvation

Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) was frozen in August when the Taliban overran Kabul as the last US-led international troops departed after 20 years of war.

Foreign governments ended financial aid constituting more than 70 percent of government expenditures while the United States led in the freezing of some $9 billion in Afghan central bank funds.