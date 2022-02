Insight

This is not aid. This is the mass punishment of ordinary Afghans over the US’ political rivalries.

I remember visiting my village in Nangarhar, Afghanistan, in 2011 and stopping by two farmers in their 50s in the wheat fields. This was after the surge, when the US deployed an additional thirty thousand troops in Afghanistan, and the annual cost of war had reached over $100 billion. Ten years had passed since the 9/11 attacks, and the Americans were sliding into an uncertain tunnel, with no sign of light at the end.

I asked one of them, who was powerfully built with outward cheekbones. Do you know why the Americans are here?

He said with a glazing smile, exposing the wrinkles around his face, indicating poverty and hardship.

"I don't know. I guess they like Afghanistan; it has fertile land."

"Do you know who was responsible for destroying the twin towers in New York in 2001?" I then asked, to understand how a farmer in a remote village would make sense of the US invasion.

"I don't know where New York is. Maybe the Americans would know."

How much would the American know? Afghans had nothing to do with 9/11. Nor would the majority of Afghans be able to explain why the Americans occupied their country for 20 years.

Yet, the Biden administration has still decided to split Afghans’ own money between “humanitarian aid” for the country and compensation of the victims of the 9/11 attacks we were not part of.

This is an oppressive and tyrannical move to dismantle Afghanistan's economy and inflict harm on 38 million Afghans.

The US has spent over $2 trillion for the war in Afghanistan over the last 20 years. But ordinary Afghans have seen little of it other than in the form of tens of thousands of bombs raining on them and ill-planned and executed, and ultimately, failed reconstruction efforts. Nearly a quarter-million people have died – as a direct result of the war, not including death by disease, poverty, and other factors related to the invasion.

Today, the country is on the brink of famine, with 3.2 million children malnourished. Breastfeeding mothers are starving and are facing lactation insufficiency. The World Food Programme said 23 million Afghans don't know where the next meal will come from.

In September last year, Afghan analysts warned the international community – just weeks after the Taliban takeover – that Afghanistan would drift towards extreme poverty and starvation if sanctions were not lifted and Afghanistan's central bank assets were not released to address the liquidity crisis. Afghan experts raised their voices, against the punishment of ordinary Afghans over the US’ political rivalries.

Unfortunately, the international community did not avert the crisis in Afghanistan. The solution was to allow the Afghan economy to breathe. The international community wanted to choke the economy with one hand and provide humanitarian assistance with the other. And so, Afghans beg for a sack of flour and beans every week.

Just one day before Biden decided to split the frozen reserves of the Afghanistan central bank (DAB), the president of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) told the US Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee: "Sanctions, which are meant to be on the Taliban, have, in fact, chilled almost all economic activity. While those in power in Afghanistan have much to answer for, it is these policy choices of the international community that are the proximate cause of the crisis we face today."

He added, "Business as usual will mean that a starvation crisis kills more Afghans than the past 20 years of war."

When a group of Afghan activists, including myself started #UnfreezeAfgMoney – a social media campaign to call upon the US and EU to unfreeze DAB assets – four months ago, we made it clear to all parties that the frozen reserves ($9.5 billion) of the DAB should strictly be administered by the enacted laws and regulations of the institution. In other words, it is not meant for government spending but for liquidity management in Afghanistan.

It is expected that the unfreezing of the assets will address the liquidity crisis, revive the banking system and eventually the economy, and, most importantly, regain people's trust in the banking sector so it doesn't collapse.

We always tied unfreezing assets of DAB with the lifting of the presumed sanctions on the financial system of Afghanistan. Unfreezing assets won't help single handedly if sanctions on the banking system that cuts off Afghanistan from the rest of the world remain imposed. Lifting sanctions on the banking sector and unfreezing assets are intertwined and crucial for allowing the Afghan economy to breathe.

Far from “address[ing] the humanitarian and economic crisis” in the country, Washington is targetting the backbone of the banking sector.

It is going to have catastrophic consequences. This is essentially giving back Afghans their own money as “humanitarian assistance” while throttling the economy. Spending DAB reserves on food or salaries will make the Afghani currency a worthless piece of paper and destroy the banking sector hanging on a thin thread.

Imposing sanctions and starving one million children to death is a blatant vengeance by the US after its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In contrast, the UN and international humanitarian organisations called for reviving the role of DAB to stabilise the economy, contain skyrocketing inflation rates, and prevent the Afghani currency from further depreciation. The UN Secretary-General told the Security Council last month:

"We must pull the economy of Afghanistan back from the brink. This means finding ways to free-up frozen currency reserves and re-engage Afghanistan's Central Bank. International funding must be allowed to pay the salaries of public-sector workers."

"There are no sustainable workarounds that try to bypass the Central Bank and create parallel, shadow systems. No private bank could effectively take on this role," said the president of IRC.

This bizarre logic of the international community to suspend development projects that are almost complete, deprive people of their livelihoods, and push them towards poverty, and then divert the same funds from development to humanitarian aid to alleviate poverty has been puzzling to say the least.

Many Afghans didn’t know about the 9/11 attacks and why the US invaded and bombed them for 20 years, but this time, even the villagers, including the two farmers in my village understand that the US is punishing them with hunger and sanctions by targeting commercial activity and suspending ongoing development projects.

But there is still time. The Biden administration must revisit this decision and consider various ways proposed by experts to re-engage the central bank of Afghanistan to prevent the total collapse of Afghanistan's economy.

