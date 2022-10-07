At least one person has died as police clashed with football fans trying to push into an Argentine league match, and the referee stopped the game as clouds of tear gas spread inside the stadium.

Authorities and witnesses said fans of the home team, Gimnasia Esgrima, struggled to enter an already full stadium on Thursday night, and police fired rubber bullets and tear gas trying to get the crowd to retreat.

Players retreated to their changing rooms, and many spectators flooded onto the field trying to escape the tear gas.

“Unfortunately there is one person dead. He died of a heart problem,” Sergio Berni, security minister of the province, told Todo Noticias.

Berni gave no details about the circumstances in which that person died.

Nine minutes into Thursday night's match between Gimnasia and Boca Juniors, referee Hernan Mastrangelo suspended play.

The league said on Twitter that he acted because of the lack of security.

FIFA against the use of tear gas