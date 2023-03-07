WORLD
3 MIN READ
Search efforts continue in southern Malaysia amid deadly floods
A fifth fatality has been reported in Malaysia's Johor state as heavy rain and widespread floods hit the south of the country.
Search efforts continue in southern Malaysia amid deadly floods
Malaysia is facing unprecedented continuous torrential rain from the annual monsoon season that began in November. / AFP
March 7, 2023

Malaysian police have found the body of a young woman trapped in a car that was swept away by rushing waters, the fifth death of seasonal floods that have also forced more than 43,000 people to flee their homes.

Police said in a statement on Monday that a 23-year-old woman reported missing was believed to be driving to work earlier in the day on a flooded road in southern Johor state when her car was washed away. Rescuers retrieved the car hours later and found her body.

A man driving to work in a palm oil plantation in Johor was similarly found dead recently after rescuers retrieved his car from floodwaters. Three older people also drowned.

Johor, the country’s second-largest state bordering Singapore with four million people, is the worst affected with over 40,000 evacuated to schools and community centres. The number of evacuees has dropped from over 50,000 a few days ago.

Several other states including remote areas on Borneo island were also hit.

Further rain and storms are predicted on Tuesday in parts of Johor and eastern Malaysian states on Borneo, which could cause more flash floods. 

Authorities also warned waters in over a dozen rivers nationwide have reached dangerous levels.

READ MORE:At least four dead, tens of thousands evacuated in Malaysia floods

Recommended

Sixth episode of continuous heavy rain

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited flood victims on Sunday in Johor and vowed to speed up flood mitigation projects in the state.

“This matter cannot be delayed and should be dealt with more seriously so that (flooding) does not happen again,” he tweeted.

The Meteorological Department has said the country was experiencing its sixth episode of continuous heavy rain from the annual monsoon season that started in November. 

In December, tens of thousands of people were also evacuated due to flooding.

READ MORE:Thousands displaced as heavy rain causes floods in Malaysia

SOURCE:AFP, AP
Explore
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane