Malaysian authorities warn bad weather is set to continue in northern states, as official data showed 11,831 people are being housed in flood relief centres.

About 12,000 people in Malaysia have been evacuated from their homes after heavy rains caused flooding in the country's northern states.

Addressing the recent flooding on Sunday, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said authorities were being mobilised to evacuate victims.

"Many of those affected are being rescued and are taken to safer places," he said in a Facebook post.

Official data showed 11,831 people housed in flood relief centres in the northern states of Kelantan and Terengganu as of 4:30 pm local time (GMT 0830) on Sunday.

The Meteorological Department warned that bad weather was to continue in these states, with heavy rain also expected in much of the peninsula as well as in parts of Borneo island.

Heavy rains to continue

A warning was also issued for strong winds and stormy seas, particularly in the South China Sea and the northern tip of the Malacca Straits.

This recent downpour comes after heavy monsoon rains from mid-December to early January led to some of the country's worst flooding in decades.

About 50 people were killed and 125,000 people were forced from their homes then, with authorities recording over $1.45 billion in damages.

Malaysia often sees stormy weather at this time of year, with seasonal flooding regularly causing mass evacuations.

