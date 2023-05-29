WORLD
Turks in Germany celebrate Erdogan’s victory in presidential runoff
Hundreds of AK Party supporters take to streets in Berlin and other cities after projections showed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan winning the runoff vote.
  Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wave Turkish flags to celebrate as Erdogan leads the presidential runoff election in Berlin, Germany on May 28, 2023.  Photo: AA / AA
May 29, 2023

In Germany, which is home to the world’s largest Turkish diaspora, hundreds of Turks took to the streets to celebrate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s projected election victory.

In the capital Berlin, AK Party supporters celebrated on Sunday evening in Turkish-populated neighbourhoods, such as Kruezberg, by singing songs and waving flags and banners.

In Kurfurstendamm, one of Berlin’s most famous avenues, Erdogan’s supporters made themselves heard in a large convoy of cars, chanting slogans and honking their car horns.

Celebrations also took place in other cities, including Cologne and Frankfurt.

Erdogan’s reelection was confirmed by the chairman of the Türkiye’s Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Sunday evening.

According to unofficial results, with 99.43% of ballots counted, Erdogan won the runoff vote with 52.14%, while opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 47.86%, YSK head Ahmet Yener told reporters in the capital Ankara.

On May 14, no candidate won the required 50% in the first round, thus triggering a presidential runoff, although the incumbent Erdogan took the lead with 49.52%.

More than 64.1 million Turkish citizens were registered to vote, including over 1.92 million who earlier cast their ballots at overseas polling stations.

SOURCE:AA
