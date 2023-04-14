Fast News

Balloting in foreign representative offices and Turkish consulates will be held from April 27-May 9, between 9 am and 9 pm local time.

Voting in Türkiye is scheduled to start at 8 am local time (0500GMT) and end by 5 pm (1400GMT) on May 14. (File Photo / AA)

Turkish nationals living abroad will be able to cast their votes for the presidential and parliamentary elections in 74 countries at 177 representations on April 27-May 9.

Voters will be able to vote in 177 representative offices in 74 countries until May 9 between 9 am and 9 pm local time on weekdays and weekends, according to Türkiye's Supreme Election Council.

In cities with Turkish consulate generals, voting will be held between 9 am and 6 pm local time.

Also, voters will be able to vote at any of the designated representative offices or customs gates where ballot boxes are set, without an appointment for the process.

In case none of the candidates secures more than 50 percent of the vote, balloting will be held for a possible runoff, set for May 28, on May 20-24 at the specified representative offices.

Voting will be held in 26 representative offices in Germany, and nine representative offices in the US and France.

READ MORE: How important is the Turkish diaspora in upcoming elections?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unveiled his party’s manifesto at a rally in Ankara.



Elections are due next month, and Erdogan made a wide-ranging speech, touching on the recent earthquakes and foreign policy pic.twitter.com/pqE3lybtL2 — TRT World (@trtworld) April 12, 2023

Around 6.5 million Turks live in other countries. Among them, 3.28 million are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary election.

Compared to the 60.9 million registered voters within Türkiye, the diaspora vote might appear to be minuscule. But in a tight race where every vote counts, their stamp of approval can have a decisive impact, as seen in the 2018 election that resulted in Erdogan's victory.

Millions of Turks will cast their ballots on May 14 to choose the country’s next president, as well as members of parliament.



Here’s how the presidential and parliamentary elections are conducted in the country pic.twitter.com/Cn8Sxi2y3P — TRT World (@trtworld) April 7, 2023

A majority of the Turkish diaspora lives in Western Europe, where Turkish workers settled in the 1960s as part of the post-World War II reconstruction programme. They make up the single-largest Muslim immigrant group in Western Europe.

Expatriate Turks cast their votes in the national election for the first time during the August 2014 presidential election with Erdogan winning with 5.72 percent of votes.

As per the law, every expat over 18 and listed on the electoral roll maintained at the population registration offices or the diplomatic missions is eligible to cast a vote.

With over 1.4 million registered diaspora voters, Germany tops the list of countries where Turkish politics will play out at a fever-pitch, followed by France, the Netherlands and Belgium.

READ MORE: Eyes everywhere: How Türkiye is ensuring security for May 14 polls

Source: TRTWorld and agencies