The European Union condemned Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon and asked it to respect a ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Israel conducted fresh attacks in southern Lebanon on Thursday, claiming to target the Iran-backed organisation and accusing the group of rearming.

"The EU calls on Israel to cease all actions that violate resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement reached a year ago in November 2024," the EU's foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni stated.

"At the same time, we urge all Lebanese actors and especially Hezbollah to refrain from any measures or responses that could further inflame the situation," he added.

"Focus by all parties must be on preserving the ceasefire and the progress achieved so far."

Israeli strikes risk undermining Lebanon’s stability