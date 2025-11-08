Two people were killed and seven others wounded in separate Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon, in a new violation of the ceasefire declared in late 2024.

Two brothers were killed on Saturday when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle near the town of Shebaa, the state news agency National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Seven people were wounded in a separate incident when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, in a new violation of the ceasefire declared in late 2024.

The drone launched two guided missiles targeting a car near Salah Ghandour Hospital in the city of Bint Jbeil, in Nabatieh Governorate, according to the NNA.

The agency, citing a Health Ministry statement, said that seven people were wounded, without providing details on their conditions.