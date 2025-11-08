WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel breaches truce again with deadly strikes in Lebanon
Officials reportedly confirmed that the strike occurred close to Salah Ghandour Hospital, where emergency teams rushed to assist the wounded.
Israel breaches truce again with deadly strikes in Lebanon
Lebanon’s border regions have seen near-daily Israeli strikes since early October. [File photo] / AP
November 8, 2025

Two people were killed and seven others wounded in separate Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon, in a new violation of the ceasefire declared in late 2024.

Two brothers were killed on Saturday when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle near the town of Shebaa, the state news agency National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Seven people were wounded in a separate incident when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, in a new violation of the ceasefire declared in late 2024.

The drone launched two guided missiles targeting a car near Salah Ghandour Hospital in the city of Bint Jbeil, in Nabatieh Governorate, according to the NNA.

The agency, citing a Health Ministry statement, said that seven people were wounded, without providing details on their conditions.

RECOMMENDED

The strikes come amid heightened border tensions, as Israeli forces carried out a series of air raids on Thursday on several southern towns after warning residents to evacuate, the broadest such evacuation order since the ceasefire took effect.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory despite the ceasefire deal that has been in place since November 2024, under the pretext of targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

RelatedTRT World - Israel launches wave of strikes in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire: army
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida