The Israeli military has said it launched a series of strikes on positions in southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire, shortly after issuing evacuation orders to residents in parts of the area.

"The IDF (Israeli army) has begun a series of strikes on Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon," the military claimed on Thursday.

Israeli fighter jets struck a building in Tayr Debba in the Tyre district, and another in Al-Taybeh in the Marjayoun district.

Air strikes also targeted a building in Aita al-Jabal in Bint Jbeil, and another in Zoutar al-Sharqiya in Nabatieh, the Lebanese news agency NNA reported.

No information was yet available about casualties.

Footage shared on social media showed powerful explosions and rising flames, and smoke following the strikes in the three towns.

According to NNA, Israeli drones flew at very low altitude over the capital, Beirut, and its southern suburbs.

The attacks came after the Israeli army ordered Lebanese residents in the three towns to evacuate before the attacks.

The army claimed that the strikes aimed to thwart Hezbollah’s attempts to rebuild its capabilities in Aita al-Jabal, al-Taybeh, and Tayr Debba.

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli attacks.