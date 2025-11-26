CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
3 min read
Russia says no concessions on key points of Ukrainian settlement
Deputy foreign minister says Moscow remains committed to principles agreed with US in Anchorage.
Russia says no concessions on key points of Ukrainian settlement
Russia says the terms outlined in Anchorage are non-negotiable as discussions continue with the US. / Reuters
November 26, 2025

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said that concessions on key issues for Moscow regarding the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine are out of the question.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Ryabkov said Russia continues to adhere to the principles shared with the United States at a presidential meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, in August.

"There can be no concessions, no abandonment of our approaches to solving the key problems facing us, including in the context of the 'special military operation'. I emphasise that the various elements of the Anchorage agreements themselves represent compromise solutions," he said.

Ryabkov said Russia opposes public discussion of details of US President Donald Trump's plan for a Ukrainian settlement because such debate could harm the peace process.

"We are committed to the results of Anchorage and will continue to operate within these parameters, correlating current developments with the fundamental guidelines formulated by the two Presidents there," he said.

Asked about contacts between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ryabkov said they can be organised swiftly if needed.

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine 'ready' to work with US on peace blueprint — here are key points of the plan

American plan

Washington is currently engaged with both Moscow and Kiev on a new plan it has developed to end the war.

Russia launched its "special military operation" in February 2022 for what it calls the "denazification" and "demilitarisation" of Ukraine.

RECOMMENDED

Besides limits on the Ukrainian military and blocking NATO membership, Moscow also wants the Russian language to receive official status in Ukraine.

Commenting on the state of relations with the US, Ryabkov said Washington’s actions remain "inconsistent" despite a stated shift towards normalisation.

"A certain set of Russian-American understandings was formed, which under certain conditions could serve as a foundation for subsequent comprehensive political and diplomatic settlement," he said.

However, he said, the continued delivery of weapons and intelligence to Kiev contradicts this process.

Ryabkov added that Russia understands the domestic complexities facing the US and is demonstrating patience in dialogue.

Russian-American ties remain at an early stage of normalisation, with no progress on resuming air traffic or the return of Russian diplomatic property.

Turning to the expiration of the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (START) in February, Ryabkov warned that global security will sharply deteriorate if the US does not accept Russia’s proposal on restrictions after the treaty expires.

On 22 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was prepared to adhere to the central quantitative limitations under START for one year after its expiration on 5 February 2026, but only if Washington reciprocates.

RelatedTRT World - US insists its Ukraine peace plan is not Russian 'wish list'
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance