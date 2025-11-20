CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
Trump signs off on 28-point plan to end Russia-Ukraine war, official says
Senior official says framework aims to give both sides security guarantees, though Ukraine not yet consulted on details and Russia denies receiving any proposal.
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event in Las Vegas. / AP
November 20, 2025

US President Donald Trump this week approved a 28-point plan aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, a senior administration official told NBC News.

“The plan focuses on giving both sides security guarantees to secure a lasting peace,” the official said. “It includes things Ukraine wants and needs to have a durable peace.”

The official would not elaborate on the details of the plan, noting it is still under negotiation with the main parties involved.

Three US officials also told NBC News that the framework for the peace deal has not yet been presented to Kiev.

A US army delegation led by Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll travelled to Kiev on Wednesday with two missions: to discuss military strategy and technology and to support the administration’s push to restart the peace process, according to two US officials, a European official and a source close to the Ukrainian government.

A US official described the visit as part of a White House effort to “restart peace negotiations.”

However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters there were “no such plans” for Russia to meet with Driscoll following his talks in Kiev, signalling little movement since US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin along with their top officials met in Anchorage, Alaska in August for a high-stakes summit.

A source close to the Ukrainian government and a European official with knowledge of the matter said Ukraine had no role in shaping the proposed peace plan. They said Ukraine was informed of the plan's broad contours but was not given a detailed briefing or asked to provide input.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials see the timing of the proposal as politically motivated, coinciding with a corruption scandal affecting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government, believing that it is most likely an attempt by the Kremlin to exploit a potentially weakened Ukrainian leadership, the source close to the Ukrainian government said.

Russia has not received any information from the US through official channels regarding alleged “agreements” on Ukraine mentioned in recent media reports, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

The Kremlin earlier said that its stance on a potential Ukraine peace agreement has not shifted since Putin met with Trump in Alaska.

According to Axios, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev met in Miami, Florida late last month to discuss a framework to end the war in Ukraine.​​​​​​​ The 28-point US plan, the report said, is inspired by Trump's successful push for a deal in Gaza.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
