The Trump administration has been “secretly working” with Moscow on a new draft plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war, according to a report.
Axios reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous US and Russian officials, that the 28-point plan draws inspiration from President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan that was agreed to by Israel and Hamas last month after more than two years of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.
The draft is organised around four themes: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, broader European security and the future of US relations with both Kiev and Moscow, the publication reported.
Details on how the proposal addresses core disputes — including control of territory in eastern Ukraine — remain unclear.
A US official was quoted as saying that Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff is leading the effort and has held extensive discussions with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who said he spent three days meeting Trump’s team in Miami in late October.
A White House official said Trump believes “there is a chance to end this senseless war if flexibility is shown,” and US officials have begun briefing European partners on the emerging proposal.
Top US army officials in Ukraine
Meanwhile, Politico reported on Wednesday that two top US army officials have made a rare wartime visit to Kiev, arriving on an unannounced trip for talks with Ukraine's leaders to revive stalled peace talks with Russia,
Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and Army Chief of Staff General Randy George are due to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, senior commanders and lawmakers, Politico said, citing people familiar with the planning.
Driscoll is also expected to meet Russian officials on a later date, the Wall Street Journal reported separately, citing sources.
There was no immediate comment from the White House or the Pentagon.
The Wall Street Journal said the White House turned to Driscoll and senior commanders partly in hopes Moscow might respond better to military intermediaries and out of frustration with earlier, largely fruitless efforts.
The talks in Kiev by the US army officials are expected to cover Ukraine’s battlefield needs and broader strategy, including efforts to revive a stalled peace process with Moscow, Politico reported.