Ukraine has received a new peace proposal from the United States, which requires Kiev to cede land controlled by Russia and more than halve its army's size, officials told Reuters and the AFP news agency.

The plan appears to repeat Russia's maximalist terms — demands consistently rejected by Ukraine as tantamount to capitulation.

The draft provides for "recognition of Crimea and other regions that the Russians have taken" and "reduction of the army to 400,000 personnel", the source, who does not wish to be identified, told AFP.

The plan would also see Ukraine giving up all long-range weapons.

"An important nuance is that we don't understand whether this is really Trump's story" or "his entourage's", the official added.

It was "unclear" what Russia was supposed to do in return, according to the source.

US media outlet Axios earlier reported Moscow and Washington had been working on a secret plan to end the almost four-year war.

Russia now occupies around a fifth of Ukrainian territory — much of it ravaged by fighting.

Moscow has repeatedly demanded it retains territory in southern and eastern Ukraine that it occupies and for Kiev to cede even more land.