European and other Western leaders have said a US peace plan was a basis for talks to end Russia's war with Ukraine but needed "additional work", part of Western efforts to eke out a better deal for Kiev before a Thursday deadline.
Meeting on the sidelines of a G20 summit on Saturday, European and other Western leaders scrambled to come up with a coordinated response to US President Donald Trump's demand for Ukraine to accept his 28-point peace plan with Russia by Thursday.
The US plan was met with measured criticism in many European capitals, with leaders trying to balance praise for Trump for trying to end the fighting, but also recognising that for Kiev, some of the terms in his proposal are unpalatable.
"The initial draft of the 28-point plan includes important elements that will be essential for a just and lasting peace," said the leaders of the European Union, Germany, France, Britain, Canada, the Netherlands, Spain, Finland, Italy, Japan and Norway.
"We believe, therefore, that the draft is a basis which will require additional work," they said in a statement.
In their statement, Western leaders said they were "concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack".
"We reiterate that the implementation of elements relating to the European Union and relating to NATO would need the consent of EU and NATO members, respectively."
A ‘lion-like’ spirit
A German government source said they met in a room in Johannesburg called "lion" and that the leaders had adopted the animal's "spirit" in talks to agree on a way to try to secure a better deal for Ukraine.
As leaders raced to come up with a coordinated response to Trump's peace plan, Ukraine said it would hold talks with high-ranking US officials in Switzerland on ending the war with Russia, which is now in its fourth year.
"Ukraine will never be an obstacle to peace, and representatives of the Ukrainian state will defend the legitimate interests of the Ukrainian people and the foundations of European security," a statement from the Ukrainian presidency said.
Zelenskyy added in an address: "This is about much more than the specific points of this or that document. We must ensure that nowhere in Europe or the world does the principle prevail that crimes against people and humanity, against states and nations, can be rewarded and forgiven."
On Friday, Trump threw down the gauntlet to Ukraine, saying Zelenskyy had until Thursday to approve his 28-point plan, which calls on Ukraine to cede territory, accept limits on its military and renounce ambitions to join NATO.
"He'll have to like it, and if he doesn't like it, then you know, they should just keep fighting, I guess," he said. "At some point, he's going to have to accept something he hasn't accepted."
Recalling their fractious February meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump added: "You remember right in the Oval Office, not so long ago, I said, 'You don't have the cards.'"