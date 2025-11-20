CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
3 min read
Zelenskyy says US plan must deliver 'dignified peace' as Russia seizes Kupiansk city
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says any plan to end war with Russia must deliver a "dignified peace" as White House stresses plan backed by President Trump is "good" for both sides.
Zelenskyy says US plan must deliver 'dignified peace' as Russia seizes Kupiansk city
"Ukraine will do everything so that no one in the world can say we are upending diplomacy," says Zelenskyy. / Reuters
November 20, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that any deal to end war with Russia must deliver a "dignified peace," following a meeting in Kiev with a visiting US delegation amid reports Washington has proposed a plan echoing several of Moscow’s demands.

"Ukraine needs peace… A dignified peace — so that the conditions are with respect for our independence, our sovereignty and the dignity of the Ukrainian people," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Thursday after meeting US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll and Pentagon officials.

"Ukraine will do everything so that no one in the world can say we are upending diplomacy. This is important," Zelenskyy said, adding Ukraine would issue no "rash" statements.

"The number one task for everyone — is a constructive diplomatic process with America and all our partners. It is vital to have stable support for our army and all our planned defence operations and deep strikes."

The White House said the US proposal, backed by President Donald Trump, was "good" for both Russia and Ukraine.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been working on the plan for a month.

"It’s ongoing and it’s in flux, but the president supports this plan. It’s a good plan for both Russia and Ukraine, and we believe that it should be acceptable to both sides," she told reporters.

Zelenskyy’s office said he expected to discuss the points directly with Trump in the coming days.

Details of the plan, reported to contain 28 points, have been reported widely in Western media.

Information suggests Ukraine is asked to concede to Russia's demands, receiving little in return.

On territory, the plan reportedly calls for the "recognition of Crimea and other regions that the Russians have taken."

Russia's army occupies around a fifth of the country, much of it ravaged by years of fighting.

The Kremlin claims to have annexed five Ukrainian regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in 2022 and Crimea in 2014.

Moscow has previously demanded that Ukraine completely withdraw its troops from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in exchange for freezing the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

RECOMMENDED

Russia says captured Kupiansk

Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, visited an army command post as Russia’s military claimed to have recaptured the key eastern city of Kupiansk.

Russian General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov told Putin that Russian forces had taken Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region and advanced in several other areas.

He said troops had seized 80 percent of the nearby town of Vovchansk, located close to the Russian border, and 70 percent of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region.

He added that Pokrovsk serves as an important logistics hub for Ukrainian operations.

Ukraine rejected Moscow’s claims, saying Russia was "hiding the critical losses of the Russian army" and insisting that Vovchansk and Pokrovsk remain contested.

Independent verification of battlefield claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war, now in its fourth year.

Zelenskyy said earlier that ceding territory would endanger Ukraine’s future.

"It is a matter of our country’s survival," he said.

The European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, stressed that any peace deal must have the agreement of both Kiev and Brussels, adding: "In this war, there is one aggressor and one victim."

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine 'ready' to work with US on peace blueprint — here are key points of the plan
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package