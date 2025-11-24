The US and Ukraine have drafted an "updated and refined" peace framework following talks in Geneva, according to a joint statement released by the White House.

"The discussions showed meaningful progress toward aligning positions and identifying clear next steps. They reaffirmed that any future agreement must fully uphold Ukraine's sovereignty and deliver a sustainable and just peace," said the statement released on Sunday in the aftermath of the talks, where delegations met to discuss Washington's latest peace proposal aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

The statement described the talks as "constructive, focused, and respectful," underscoring what both sides called a shared commitment to securing a lasting settlement. The delegations agreed that the consultations were "highly productive" and said the updated framework reflects progress made in recent weeks.

The US and Ukraine reported significant progress on Sunday after what both sides described as the most productive discussions to date in ongoing negotiations for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. The statement comes after senior US and Ukrainian officials held talks in Geneva on a 28-point proposal aimed at advancing peace efforts in Ukraine.

The exchanges involved a US delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff. US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll was also in Geneva as part of the delegation.

The Ukrainian side was led by presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak.

Related TRT World - Top US, Ukrainian officials hail 'good progress' in Geneva talks

'Steadfast commitment'

Separately, the national security advisers of the E3 countries — the UK, France and Germany — also met with Ukraine's delegation in Geneva.

In the statement, Ukraine reaffirmed its "gratitude for the steadfast commitment of the United States and, personally, President Donald J. Trump" for efforts aimed at ending the war and preventing further loss of life.