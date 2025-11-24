CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
US, Ukraine say Geneva talks produced 'updated and refined' peace framework
"The discussions showed meaningful progress toward aligning positions and identifying clear next steps," a US-Ukraine joint statement says.
Both governments said they will continue intensive work on joint proposals "in the coming days" and remain in close coordination with EU partners / Reuters
November 24, 2025

The US and Ukraine have drafted an "updated and refined" peace framework following talks in Geneva, according to a joint statement released by the White House.

"The discussions showed meaningful progress toward aligning positions and identifying clear next steps. They reaffirmed that any future agreement must fully uphold Ukraine's sovereignty and deliver a sustainable and just peace," said the statement released on Sunday in the aftermath of the talks, where delegations met to discuss Washington's latest peace proposal aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

The statement described the talks as "constructive, focused, and respectful," underscoring what both sides called a shared commitment to securing a lasting settlement. The delegations agreed that the consultations were "highly productive" and said the updated framework reflects progress made in recent weeks.

The US and Ukraine reported significant progress on Sunday after what both sides described as the most productive discussions to date in ongoing negotiations for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. The statement comes after senior US and Ukrainian officials held talks in Geneva on a 28-point proposal aimed at advancing peace efforts in Ukraine.

The exchanges involved a US delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff. US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll was also in Geneva as part of the delegation.

The Ukrainian side was led by presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak.

'Steadfast commitment'

Separately, the national security advisers of the E3 countries — the UK, France and Germany — also met with Ukraine's delegation in Geneva.

In the statement, Ukraine reaffirmed its "gratitude for the steadfast commitment of the United States and, personally, President Donald J. Trump" for efforts aimed at ending the war and preventing further loss of life.

Both governments said they will continue intensive work on joint proposals "in the coming days" and remain in close coordination with European partners as negotiations advance. The statement emphasised that final decisions under the emerging framework will be made by the presidents of the US and Ukraine.

The two sides reiterated their readiness to continue working together to secure a peace that ensures Ukraine's "security, stability, and reconstruction," signalling that the process is now entering a more advanced phase as they narrow remaining gaps.

The 28-point proposal had reportedly required Ukraine to surrender additional territory to Russia, limit the size of its military, and formally abandon its bid to join NATO. Trump had given his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, until Thursday to respond.

Zelenskyy said he faced a tough choice, namely the "loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner."

New Russian attack

Meanwhile, A Russian drone strike on the major Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed four people and wounded 17, its mayor said.

"At this moment, 17 people are known to have been wounded. Four people have died," Mayor Igor Terekhov said, reporting the evening strike in a message on Telegram.

Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, described the attack as "massive".

