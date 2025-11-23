US President Donald Trump has signalled room for negotiation on a US plan to end the Ukraine war that has drawn pushback from Kiev, its allies and US lawmakers ahead of talks on the proposal in Switzerland.

Trump has given Ukraine until November 27 to approve the plan to end the nearly four-year conflict, but Kiev is seeking changes to a draft that accepts some of Russia's hardline demands.

Washington insisted on Saturday that the proposal was official US policy, denying claims by a group of US senators that Secretary of State Marco Rubio told them the document was a Russian "wish list".

The 28-point plan would require the country to cede territory, cut its army and pledge never to join NATO. Trump told reporters on Saturday it was not his final offer and he hoped to stop the fighting "one way or the other".

Ukraine's European allies, who were not included in drafting the proposal, said the plan requires "additional work" as they scrambled at the G20 summit in South Africa to come up with a counter-offer to strengthen Kiev's position.

A US official said that Rubio and diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff would land in Geneva on Sunday for the talks and that US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll had already arrived after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev.

"The peace proposal was authored by the US," Rubio wrote on social media late Saturday.

"It is offered as a strong framework for ongoing negotiations. It is based on input from the Russian side. But it is also based on previous and ongoing input from Ukraine."

Russian 'representatives' expected

Zelenskyy has issued a decree naming Ukraine's delegation for the talks, led by his top aide Andriy Yermak.

It also says the negotiations would include "representatives of the Russian Federation" but there was no immediate confirmation from Moscow whether it would join the talks.

Zelenskyy said "consultations will take place with partners regarding the steps needed to end the war".

"Our representatives know how to defend Ukraine's national interests and what is necessary to prevent Russia from launching a third invasion," having annexed Crimea in 2014 and mounted a full-scale offensive in 2022, he said.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the senior officials would meet in Geneva "to take things further forward", stressing the importance of solid "security guarantees" for Ukraine under any settlement.