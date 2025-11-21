CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
Russia attacked by Ukrainian drones, Russian defence ministry says dozens downed overnight
The drones forced school closures, disrupted travel and damaged homes across southern Russia and occupied Crimea, as emergency teams responded swiftly.
Drones caused school and airport closures across Russia. [File photo] / AP
November 21, 2025

The Russian Defence Ministry reported on Friday that 33 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed over five Russian regions, occupied Crimea, and the Black Sea overnight.

The drones forced at least eight airports to suspend operations, Russia’s aviation watchdog confirmed, disrupting air travel across affected areas.

In Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Krasnodar region, two people were injured when a drone fell, authorities in Krasnodar Krai emergency response said, and they are receiving full medical care.

Local schools, kindergartens, and supplementary education institutions were closed, with secondary and higher education facilities advised to cancel classes until the threat diminishes.

Seven drones were downed in the Rostov region, where an electricity pylon was damaged, leaving more than 200 homes without power, Governor Yuri Slyusar reported.

Emergency services documented damage to windows, roofs, and doors at seven locations and deployed teams to assist residents in restoring their property.

Roman Sinyagovsky, head of Slavyansky district, confirmed the precautionary closures on the Telegram communication platform, citing ongoing concerns about drone strikes targeting civilian areas, according to TASS news agency.

Russian authorities urged residents to remain vigilant, with emergency teams assessing damage, ensuring safety, and providing immediate support to those affected.

