President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pushed back against a US plan to end the war in Ukraine, saying his country risked losing either its dignity or Washington as an ally.

With President Donald Trump giving Ukraine less than a week to sign, Zelenskyy on Friday pledged to work to ensure any deal would not "betray" Ukraine's interests.

"Right now is one of the most difficult moments in our history," Zelensky said in his address.

"The pressure on Ukraine is one of the hardest. Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: either the loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner," he said, warning of a break with Washington.

Zelenskyy added that he would propose alternatives to Trump's 28-point plan.

Kiev and its European allies were startled by the proposal — which would force Ukraine to give up land, cut its army and pledge never to join NATO.

Russia, meanwhile, would gain territory, be reintegrated into the global economy and rejoin the G8, under a draft of the plan.

Zelenskyy recalled how he marshalled Kiev's response to the Russian invasion in February 2022, saying "we did not betray Ukraine then, we will not do so now."

"I will present arguments, I will persuade, I will propose alternatives," he added.

Trump on Friday, meanwhile, urged Ukraine to accept his administration's plan, saying his counterpart in Kiev will "have to like it."

"He'll have to like it, and if he doesn't like it, then you know, they should just keep fighting," Trump told reporters who asked about Zelenskyy's less-than-enthusiastic response to his plan.