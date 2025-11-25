US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday for talks with Ukraine’s military intelligence chief and a Russian delegation for a peace deal to end the ongoing war, the Financial Times reported.

Citing a US official and two people familiar with the meeting, the report said Driscoll and the Russians began talks on Monday night, and the discussions were scheduled to continue on Tuesday.

According to the report, Driscoll was expected to meet Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

The talks in Abu Dhabi came after progress in talks between Ukrainian and US officials in Geneva over the weekend.