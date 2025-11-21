EUROPE
2 min read
Ukraine, allies insist any war-ending deal must protect Europe's interests
European leaders say that any Ukraine plan requires the consensus of Europe and NATO.
Ukraine, allies insist any war-ending deal must protect Europe's interests
Kiev and allies say any deal must safeguard Europe's interests / Reuters
November 21, 2025

The leaders of Germany, France, Britain and Ukraine on Friday have stressed the need to safeguard "vital European and Ukrainian interests", Berlin said, after the US presented a plan that demands numerous concessions from Kiev.

Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer on Friday "welcomed the United States' effort" but assured Volodymyr Zelenskyy of their "unwavering and full support for Ukraine on the path to a lasting and just peace".

Zelenskyy held the call with his top European allies after US President Donald Trump backed a 28-point plan to end the war that demands Kiev give up land, cut its army, pledge never to join NATO and hold snap elections.

Under the plan, Moscow would not only keep territories that it occupies but also get more land currently controlled by Ukraine, while the West would lift sanctions on Russia.

In a statement after the four-way phone call, Germany said the leaders "welcomed the commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and the willingness to provide Ukraine with robust security guarantees".

RelatedTRT World - Planned Budapest talks offer new chance for Putin to engage seriously with Ukraine: German FM
RECOMMENDED

"They agreed to continue pursuing the goal of safeguarding vital European and Ukrainian interests in the long term," the statement added.

They stressed the need that the Ukraine frontline, known as the line of contact, "remains the starting point for any understanding".

The US plan, by contrast, proposes that the Ukrainian regions of Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk will be recognised as de facto Russian and other embattled areas will be "frozen along the line of contact".

And while the American plan calls for the Ukrainian armed forces to be limited to 600,000 personnel, the four leaders stressed that the military must "remain capable of effectively defending Ukraine's sovereignty".

Merz, Macron, Starmer and Zelenskyy also held the common view that "any agreement affecting European states, the European Union, or NATO requires the approval of the European partners or a consensus among the allies".

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine 'ready' to work with US on peace blueprint — here are key points of the plan
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance