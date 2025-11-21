The leaders of Germany, France, Britain and Ukraine on Friday have stressed the need to safeguard "vital European and Ukrainian interests", Berlin said, after the US presented a plan that demands numerous concessions from Kiev.

Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer on Friday "welcomed the United States' effort" but assured Volodymyr Zelenskyy of their "unwavering and full support for Ukraine on the path to a lasting and just peace".

Zelenskyy held the call with his top European allies after US President Donald Trump backed a 28-point plan to end the war that demands Kiev give up land, cut its army, pledge never to join NATO and hold snap elections.

Under the plan, Moscow would not only keep territories that it occupies but also get more land currently controlled by Ukraine, while the West would lift sanctions on Russia.

In a statement after the four-way phone call, Germany said the leaders "welcomed the commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and the willingness to provide Ukraine with robust security guarantees".