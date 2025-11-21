CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
2 min read
Lebanon offers to enter negotiations to end Israeli strikes and retake occupied border hills
President Joseph Aoun says Beirut is ready for talks leading to an Israeli withdrawal from five occupied border hills.
Lebanon offers to enter negotiations to end Israeli strikes and retake occupied border hills
Aoun doesn't specify whether talks with Israel would be direct, saying they could be sponsored by US, UN or the international community. / AA
November 21, 2025

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has said that his country is ready to negotiate an agreement that would end Israeli truce violations and lead to Israel’s withdrawal from five border hills it has occupied since the Israel-Hezbollah war ended last year.

In a televised speech marking Independence Day on Friday, Aoun said Lebanese troops are prepared to deploy at all positions from which Israeli forces withdraw.

It was not immediately clear whether Israel would accept the offer, as it comes at a time when Israeli strikes on Lebanon, violating agreed truce, have intensified.

RelatedTRT World - At least 331 killed, 945 injured by Israeli fire since ceasefire: Lebanon

Thousands killed in Lebanon

RECOMMENDED

On Tuesday, Israel bombed Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern city of Sidon, killing 13 people — the deadliest attack since a ceasefire took effect a year ago.

Aoun did not specify whether any negotiations with Israel would be direct, saying the talks could be sponsored by the United States, the United Nations or the international community.

He said the ceasefire monitoring committee — made up of the United States, France, Israel, Lebanon and the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL — could then verify that only Lebanese state forces are deployed along the border.

The latest Israel-Hezbollah war began on October 8, 2023, in which Tel Aviv carried a widespread bombardment of Lebanon for two months, followed by a ground invasion.

During the Israeli war — the most recent in a series of conflicts involving Hezbollah over the past four decades — Israel killed more than 4,000 people in Lebanon, including hundreds of civilians, and caused an estimated 11 billion dollars’ worth of destruction, according to World Bank.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package