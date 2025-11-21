At least 331 people have been killed and 945 injured by Israeli fire since a ceasefire agreement took effect in November 2024, the Lebanese health ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it had recorded more than 10,000 air and ground violations by Israel inside Lebanese territory since the ceasefire.

UNIFIL said all violations were reported to the UN Security Council.

One more person died later on Friday due to an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, according to local media.