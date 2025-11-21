MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
At least 331 killed, 945 injured by Israeli fire since ceasefire: Lebanon
UN peacekeeping mission records more than 10,000 air and ground violations by Israel inside Lebanese territory.
At least 331 killed, 945 injured by Israeli fire since ceasefire: Lebanon
Lebanon says 331 killed, 945 injured by Israeli fire since ceasefire / AA
November 21, 2025

At least 331 people have been killed and 945 injured by Israeli fire since a ceasefire agreement took effect in November 2024, the Lebanese health ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it had recorded more than 10,000 air and ground violations by Israel inside Lebanese territory since the ceasefire.

UNIFIL said all violations were reported to the UN Security Council.

One more person died later on Friday due to an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, according to local media.

RECOMMENDED

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory, allegedly targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

Under the ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

RelatedTRT World - Israel carries out fresh strikes in Lebanon after evacuation diktat
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package