Israel carries out fresh strikes in Lebanon after evacuation diktat
Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids.
The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and wounded nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon. / File photo / AA
November 19, 2025

The Israeli military carried out “powerful” air strikes in two villages in southern Lebanon, witnesses said, pressing its assault of near-daily attacks and breaching the truce agreement again.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in the latest strikes on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Israeli army issued an evacuation diktat for residents in two towns in southern Lebanon ahead of attacks.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X that the army will shortly attack what he called “Hezbollah military infrastructure” in Deir Kifa and Shehour in the Tyre district.

He attached a map of two sites marked in red in the towns and urged residents to “stay away” from them.

According to the official news agency NNA, students were evacuated from schools in Srifa and Shehour after the warning.

Heavy drones were reported to have flown over the area as a “warning strike” was launched towards Shehour without any casualties, the agency said.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory.

An Israeli strike on a Palestinian refugee camp in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon killed at least 13 people on Tuesday.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and wounded nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

Under a ceasefire declared in November 2024, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
