An Israeli strike on the southern Lebanese city of Sidon has killed at least 13 people, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, again breaching the agreed truce.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said the strike targeted a car near the Khalid bin al-Walid mosque and that "subsequently it was reported that the raid also targeted" the mosque itself and a centre of the same name.

In an update, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported "13 dead and a number of others wounded" in the strike in the Ain al-Hilweh camp on the outskirts of the city of Sidon, adding that "ambulances are still transporting more wounded to nearby hospitals".

Earlier on Tuesday, Lebanon said Israeli strikes on cars elsewhere in the country's south killed two people.

Israeli military claimed that it struck members of Hamas resistance group. There was no immediate comment from Hamas on the strike.

Deadly strikes despite truce