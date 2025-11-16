WAR ON GAZA
Israel kills one in drone strike on southern Lebanon in violation of ceasefire
Lebanese media says flames near the Imam Musa al-Sadr playground in Mansouri town in Tyre followed the strike.
The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and wounded nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon. / AP
November 16, 2025

Israel has killed one person in its drone strike on southern Lebanon, in the latest violation of the ceasefire, according to Lebanese media.

Flames were seen rising from an area near the Imam Musa al-Sadr playground on Sunday in Mansouri town in Tyre following the Israeli strike, the state news agency NNA reported.

The outlet said Israeli drones flew over several villages in the western sector, particularly in the Tyre district.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory, allegedly targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and wounded nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale aggression in September 2024.

Under the ceasefire declared in November 2024, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

SOURCE:AA
