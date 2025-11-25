Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that an amended peace plan for Ukraine must reflect the "spirit and letter" of understandings reached between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at their Alaska summit.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow on Tuesday, Lavrov said Russia had welcomed an initial version of a US peace plan for Ukraine — which Kiev and its allies deemed too favourable for Moscow — but was waiting for an amended "interim" version after Washington had finished coordinating with Ukraine and Europe.

If the amended version did not reflect what Putin and Trump had discussed when they met in Alaska in August, Lavrov said that Russia — whose representatives were reported to be preparing to hold more talks with the US in Abu Dhabi later on Tuesday — would take a very different view of the initiative.

"Our assessments remain valid in the sense that the key provisions of Trump's (original) plan are based on understandings reached in Anchorage at the Russian-American summit in August this year. And these principles are generally reflected in the plan, which we welcomed," Lavrov said.