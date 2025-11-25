CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
2 min read
Amended Ukraine peace plan must honour original terms: Russia's Lavrov
Russia says amended US peace plan must reflect "spirit and letter" of Trump-Putin summit in Alaska.
Amended Ukraine peace plan must honour original terms: Russia's Lavrov
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov speaks at a joint press conference with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov in Moscow, Russia, on November 25, 2025. / Reuters
November 25, 2025

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that an amended peace plan for Ukraine must reflect the "spirit and letter" of understandings reached between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at their Alaska summit.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow on Tuesday, Lavrov said Russia had welcomed an initial version of a US peace plan for Ukraine — which Kiev and its allies deemed too favourable for Moscow — but was waiting for an amended "interim" version after Washington had finished coordinating with Ukraine and Europe.

If the amended version did not reflect what Putin and Trump had discussed when they met in Alaska in August, Lavrov said that Russia — whose representatives were reported to be preparing to hold more talks with the US in Abu Dhabi later on Tuesday — would take a very different view of the initiative.

RelatedTRT World - Trump blasts Ukraine for ‘zero gratitude’ over US efforts to end war with Russia

"Our assessments remain valid in the sense that the key provisions of Trump's (original) plan are based on understandings reached in Anchorage at the Russian-American summit in August this year. And these principles are generally reflected in the plan, which we welcomed," Lavrov said.

RECOMMENDED

That initial plan had permanently ruled out NATO membership for Ukraine, capped its army at 600,000, proposed handing the rest of Donbas to Russia — albeit as a demilitarised zone — and mandated that Kiev hold elections within 100 days.

All those clauses are reported to have since been amended or put to one side for now.

Lavrov said Moscow was not rushing Washington, but hoped it would share the latest interim text with Russia when it was ready.

"If the spirit and letter of Anchorage is erased in terms of the key understandings we have established then, of course, it will be a fundamentally different situation (for Russia)," Lavrov warned.

RelatedTRT World - Russia ‘grateful’ to Türkiye for efforts to help resolve Ukraine war: Kremlin
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance