US President Donald Trump has accused Ukraine's leadership of showing "zero gratitude" for American efforts to end the war with Russia, while blaming his predecessor for the conflict.

"Ukraine ‘leadership' has expressed zero gratitude for our efforts, and Europe continues to buy oil from Russia," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday.

He claimed the war "would have never happened" with "strong and proper US and Ukrainian leadership" and said it began during "the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration."

He argued that if the 2020 election had not been "rigged and stolen," there would be no Ukraine-Russia war, claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin "would never have attacked."

Trump said he "inherited a war that should have never happened, a war that is a loser for everyone, especially the millions of people that have so needlessly died."

US peace plan