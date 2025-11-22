President Donald Trump has said that a US-drafted 28-point plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war would not be his "final offer" as the proposal has sparked concerns in Kiev and among its allies.
"We'd like to get the peace. It should have happened a long time ago. The Ukraine war with Russia should have never happened," Trump told reporters while departing the White House on Saturday.
"We're trying to get it ended. One way or the other, we have to get it ended," he said, adding that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned down the plan, he could "continue to fight his little heart out."
The draft appears to require Ukraine to surrender additional territory to Russia, limit the size of its military, and formally abandon its bid to join NATO.
Trump has given his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, until Thursday to respond.
Zelenskyy said he faces a tough choice, namely the "loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner."
Earlier on Saturday, the leaders of nine European countries plus Japan, Canada, and top EU officials expressed concern over the plan's proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, warning that they "would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack."
Russia started its "special military operation" in February 2022 for what it calls the "denazification" and demilitarisation of Ukraine.
Besides limits on the Ukrainian military and barring NATO membership, Moscow wants the Russian language to enjoy official status in Ukraine.