Donald Trump said he is sending his envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow as the US president seeks to close out a deal to end the war in Ukraine.
Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday that there were "only a few remaining points of disagreement" — but European leaders were sceptical, and Russian missiles continued to rain down on Kiev.
He also expressed hope to meet "soon" with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages."
An initial US plan, which was claimed heavily weighted in Russia's favour, has been replaced by one taking in more of Ukraine's interests. An official familiar with the new version told the AFP news agency it was "significantly better."
However, US officials acknowledged that "delicate" issues remain.
On the other hand, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that there is "clearly no Russian willingness" for a ceasefire or to discuss the new, more Ukraine-friendly proposal.
Frantic discussions have been underway since the weekend when Ukrainian and US representatives huddled in Geneva to discuss Trump's controversial, initial 28-point plan for settling the conflict.
The latest talks, including US and Russian delegates, were taking place in Abu Dhabi, US media reported. Leaders of a group of 30 countries supporting Ukraine also met by video on Tuesday.
US negotiator Dan Driscoll emerged upbeat from meeting with Russian counterparts, with his spokesman saying: "The talks are going well and we remain optimistic."
The White House cited "tremendous progress," while cautioning that "there are a few delicate but not insurmountable details that must be sorted out."
Russia offering 'big concessions'
Later, Trump said that Russia offered "big concessions" and that the initial 28-point plan was just a "map."
"All that was a map. That was not a plan. It was a concept," he told reporters aboard Air Force One.
"They've taken each one of the 28 points, and then you get down to 22 points…A lot of them we solved, and actually, very favourably solved. We'll see what happens."
"We're having good talks…We're having some talks with Russia. Ukraine is doing well. I think they’re pretty happy about it," he said. "I'd like to see it end…we're making progress."
Asked about concessions Russia would be required to make, Trump said Moscow was already offering "big concessions," adding: "They stop fighting and they don't take any more land again."
Zelenskyy welcomes revised plan
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said he welcomed the US revised plan.
"The principles of this document can be expanded into deeper agreements," Zelenskyy said in his daily address.
"I am counting on further active cooperation with the American side and with President (Donald) Trump. Much depends on America, because Russia pays the greatest attention to American strength," he said.
Zelenskyy called on European leaders to be involved in negotiations as "security decisions about Europe must include Europe".