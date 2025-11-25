US officials were upbeat on Tuesday about the drive to end the war in Ukraine but acknowledged that sticking points remain over a US plan to halt the nearly four-year conflict.

The United States is pushing Ukraine to accept proposals which Kiev says concede too much to Moscow.

Talks between US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Russian delegates on the US plan were progressing, his spokesperson said.

"Late Monday and throughout Tuesday, Secretary Driscoll and team have been in discussions with the Russian delegation to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine," said Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Tolbert, Driscoll's spokesperson. "The talks are going well and we remain optimistic."

The White House said that remaining issues in talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine would require more negotiation.

"The United States has made tremendous progress towards a peace deal," press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X.

"There are a few delicate but not insurmountable details that must be sorted out and will require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States."

Further talks expected

Driscoll was meeting with a Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, US and British media reported, days after talks with Ukraine in Geneva aimed at ending the conflict.