One person has been killed, and another wounded in a fresh Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, Lebanese media said.

The state news agency NNA said on Wednesday that the strike targeted a vehicle on the Borj Rahhal-Aabbasiyyeh highway in the Tyre district.

Another Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb in the Wata el-Khiyam border area, causing widespread panic among students in a nearby school, the outlet said.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the attack.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory despite a ceasefire deal that has been in place since November 2024, under the pretext of targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.