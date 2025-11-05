WAR ON GAZA
Israeli drone strike kills one, wounds another in southern Lebanon
The strike targeted a vehicle on the Borj Rahhal-Aabbasiyyeh highway in the Tyre district, according to Lebanese media.
A view of damaged vehicles after an Israeli drone strike in Lebanon’s southern Nabatiyeh province on November 03, 2025 [FILE]. / AA
November 5, 2025

One person has been killed, and another wounded in a fresh Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, Lebanese media said.

The state news agency NNA said on Wednesday that the strike targeted a vehicle on the Borj Rahhal-Aabbasiyyeh highway in the Tyre district.

Another Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb in the Wata el-Khiyam border area, causing widespread panic among students in a nearby school, the outlet said.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the attack.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory despite a ceasefire deal that has been in place since November 2024, under the pretext of targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and wounded nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

Under the ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but it only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

SOURCE:AA
