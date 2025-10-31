Israel ponders a military escalation in Lebanon, citing alleged efforts by the Lebanese group Hezbollah to bolster its capabilities, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported on Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a brief security session on Thursday to discuss developments in Lebanon, amid claims that Hezbollah is working to rebuild its offensive and defensive capacity, the report said.

An unnamed senior Israeli official told the broadcaster that “Hezbollah has partially succeeded in rebuilding its military infrastructure”, describing this as a “direct violation of the existing security agreement with Lebanon”.

Other Israeli sources claimed that Hezbollah “smuggled hundreds of short-range rockets from Syria into Lebanon in recent months” and is attempting to rebuild its leadership structures.

Israel, however, has not provided any evidence or credible intelligence for its accusations. The Israeli forces have, in the past, made such claims without offering any proofs to carry out strikes in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.