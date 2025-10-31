MIDDLE EAST
Israel says it will intensify strikes in Lebanon, claiming Hezbollah regrouping
Tel Aviv weighs military escalation as tensions rise along northern border, claiming Hezbollah is rebuilding offensive, defensive capabilities.
(FILE) A view shows damaged buildings and debris in Mais al-Jabal municipality after Israeli attacks in Marjayoun district, Lebanon, October 20, 2025. / AA
October 31, 2025

Israel ponders a military escalation in Lebanon, citing alleged efforts by the Lebanese group Hezbollah to bolster its capabilities, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported on Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a brief security session on Thursday to discuss developments in Lebanon, amid claims that Hezbollah is working to rebuild its offensive and defensive capacity, the report said.

An unnamed senior Israeli official told the broadcaster that “Hezbollah has partially succeeded in rebuilding its military infrastructure”, describing this as a “direct violation of the existing security agreement with Lebanon”.

Other Israeli sources claimed that Hezbollah “smuggled hundreds of short-range rockets from Syria into Lebanon in recent months” and is attempting to rebuild its leadership structures.

Israel, however, has not provided any evidence or credible intelligence for its accusations. The Israeli forces have, in the past, made such claims without offering any proofs to carry out strikes in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

Hezbollah has not yet commented on the Israeli allegations.

The developments come amid escalating tensions along the border, where the Israeli military has intensified air strikes on southern Lebanon, despite a declared ceasefire since late 2024, alongside ongoing near-daily attacks within Lebanese territory.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

A ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel was reached in November 2024. The Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but it only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

