TÜRKİYE
Türkiye pushes global prosperity through green transformation: Yilmaz
"As Türkiye, we are advocating for a vision of an open and resilient economy, strengthened by strategic diversification," Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz says at the 9th Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh.
The forum, held in Riyadh, opened its doors to visitors with the theme: “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth.” / AA
October 28, 2025

Türkiye is working with an aim to “jointly grow global prosperity based on green transformation, digitalisation, investment-friendly policies, and global cooperation,” the Turkish vice president said at a forum in Saudi Arabia.

The 9th Future Investment Initiative Forum, held in Riyadh, opened its doors to visitors with the theme: “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth.”

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, after speaking at the opening, participated in a roundtable discussion on “the true cost of economic security,” which was moderated by former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

The meeting focused on the future of global trade, the impact of geopolitical developments on investment, new opportunities led by digital and green transformation, and developing a fair, sustainable, and inclusive approach to growth.

“As Türkiye, we are advocating for a vision of an open and resilient economy, strengthened by strategic diversification,” Yilmaz wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

“With our strategic geographic location, strong production infrastructure, and innovative startup ecosystem, Türkiye continues to be a reliable logistics hub between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East," he added.

Globalisation as key driver of global growth

Also speaking at the forum, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek stated that globalisation has been one of the most powerful engines of global growth, and since 1990, global trade volume has increased nearly sixfold, and one billion people have been lifted out of poverty.

Simsek said Türkiye has continued to remain open to the outside world and that it is aware of the importance of regional and global integration, and it is reaping the benefits.

Also touching on the tariffs and protectionism, Simsek emphasised that tariffs are a form of protectionism and do not benefit economies in the long run.

He believed that free trade agreements also serve as an important shield against protectionism, adding that they have almost finalised the agreement with the UK and are working on updating the Customs Union with the EU.

SOURCE:AA
