Türkiye is working with an aim to “jointly grow global prosperity based on green transformation, digitalisation, investment-friendly policies, and global cooperation,” the Turkish vice president said at a forum in Saudi Arabia.

The 9th Future Investment Initiative Forum, held in Riyadh, opened its doors to visitors with the theme: “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth.”

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, after speaking at the opening, participated in a roundtable discussion on “the true cost of economic security,” which was moderated by former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

The meeting focused on the future of global trade, the impact of geopolitical developments on investment, new opportunities led by digital and green transformation, and developing a fair, sustainable, and inclusive approach to growth.

“As Türkiye, we are advocating for a vision of an open and resilient economy, strengthened by strategic diversification,” Yilmaz wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

“With our strategic geographic location, strong production infrastructure, and innovative startup ecosystem, Türkiye continues to be a reliable logistics hub between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East," he added.