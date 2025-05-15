TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to expand investments, trade ties with Uzbekistan — Turkish vice president
Cevdet Yilmaz says nearly 1,900 Turkish firms operate in Uzbekistan, with total investments reaching $5.6B
Yilmaz said that the strategic cooperation between Türkiye and Uzbekistan should not be limited to industry and agriculture, but also extend to establishing more comprehensive partnerships in tourism. / AA
May 15, 2025

Türkiye will continue to expand investments and trade ties with Uzbekistan, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has said.

“Currently, we have nearly 1,900 Turkish companies in Uzbekistan. Their total investment has reached $5.6 billion. They employ thousands, export, and contribute to the public finances with taxes. We hope that their number will increase,” Yilmaz said at the Türkiye-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Tashkent on Thursday.

He highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries and said that the bridges of brotherhood built by their ancestors on the Silk Road have evolved into solid foundations in the modern era.

Yilmaz said that the sincere and trust-based relationship between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been key to advancing bilateral cooperation, providing a strong foundation for collaboration through their leadership.

He said that the 8th Term Joint Economic Commission (JEC) had concluded successfully, and the decisions made are related to both public institutions and the private sector. He said that the Preferential Trade Agreement will be expanded to increase the number of goods covered and boost trade volume.

He said that they also plan to enhance bilateral and transit road transport without requiring transit permits, adding that harmonising bureaucratic and physical infrastructure and reducing costs will enhance the competitiveness of the private sector.

Yilmaz said that the strategic cooperation between Türkiye and Uzbekistan should not be limited to industry and agriculture, but also extend to establishing more comprehensive partnerships in tourism. He said that Türkiye ranks fourth in the world in tourism and expressed readiness to share expertise in this field.

He highlighted that health care, agriculture, and food are key areas for collaboration between Türkiye and Uzbekistan. He noted that while trade has reached $3 billion, it falls short of its potential, with a target of $5 billion set by leaders

The vice president added that the private sector and companies will drive this growth, while the government will create a supportive environment to achieve $5 billion initially, and eventually $10 billion.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
