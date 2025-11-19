An intense debate inside the Israeli Knesset’s so-called National Security Committee has revealed details of a draft bill that would authorise the “execution” of Palestinian prisoners, including the use of a lethal injection and a complete ban on appeals, according to footage released by the Knesset Channel.

The committee met on Wednesday to prepare the bill for its second and third readings before it could become law, the channel said.

Clips posted by the channel show heated discussion about the provisions drafted by the bill’s sponsor, the far-right Jewish Power Party, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Under these provisions, the bill would apply to anyone who kills a Jew “for being Jewish,” including planning or carrying out such an act, and would mandate the death penalty as the sole punishment.

Lethal injection

The provisions state the sentence would be imposed “by a simple majority, without the possibility of appeal or commutation through bargaining or pardon.”

The details also show that the execution would be carried out by the Israel Prison Service using a lethal injection.

To prevent delays, the bill requires the sentence to be carried out within 90 days of the court's ruling.

A sharp confrontation erupted during the session between Ben-Gvir and opposition lawmaker Gilad Kariv of the Yesh Atid Party.

“A state cannot be governed by revenge. No appeals, no additional discussion and no requirement for collective approval,” Kariv said, describing the bill as “racist because it applies only when a Jewish victim is killed.”

Goldstein photo

He said the proposal was drafted “by an extremist and bigoted group” and added it aligns with parties whose leader “hangs a photo of Baruch Goldstein in his living room,” referring to the perpetrator of the 1994 Hebron massacre that killed 29 Palestinian worshippers.