EUROPE
2 min read
EU clears $2B tranche for Ukraine under ongoing aid facility
Since 2024, the bloc has disbursed $6.9B in bridge financing under Ukraine Facility program.
EU clears $2B tranche for Ukraine under ongoing aid facility
The European Union flag stands inside the atrium at the European Council building in Brussels on June 17, 2024. / AP
November 4, 2025

The EU Council has approved a fifth regular payment of more than $2 billion (€1.8 billion) to Ukraine under the bloc's Ukraine Facility programme.

The disbursement follows Kiev's "successful completion" of nine steps required for the fifth instalment and one outstanding step from the fourth, the council said in a statement on Tuesday.

The funding aims to strengthen Ukraine's macro-financial stability and ensure the continued operation of its public administration amid the ongoing war — now approaching its fifth year — it added.

Payments under the Ukraine Facility are linked to implementation of the Ukraine Plan, which sets out "Kiev's strategy for recovery, reconstruction, and modernisation, as well as a timetable for reforms aligned with EU accession goals."

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine needs Europe’s support to sustain war effort for next 2–3 years, Zelenskyy says
RECOMMENDED

The facility, which entered into force in March 2024, provides up to $53.5 billion (€50 billion) in grants and loans to support Ukraine between 2024 and 2027.

Of this total, around $34.2 billion (€32 billion) is earmarked to support reforms and investments outlined in the Ukraine Plan, with disbursements conditional on the delivery of specific indicators.

Since its launch, the facility has already disbursed $6.4 billion (€6 billion) in bridge financing, $2 billion (€1.89 billion) in pre-financing, and four regular payments of about $4.5 billion (€4.2 billion), $4.4 billion (€4.1 billion), $3.7 billion (€3.5 billion), and $3.4 billion (€3.2 billion), respectively.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case