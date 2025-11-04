The EU Council has approved a fifth regular payment of more than $2 billion (€1.8 billion) to Ukraine under the bloc's Ukraine Facility programme.

The disbursement follows Kiev's "successful completion" of nine steps required for the fifth instalment and one outstanding step from the fourth, the council said in a statement on Tuesday.

The funding aims to strengthen Ukraine's macro-financial stability and ensure the continued operation of its public administration amid the ongoing war — now approaching its fifth year — it added.

Payments under the Ukraine Facility are linked to implementation of the Ukraine Plan, which sets out "Kiev's strategy for recovery, reconstruction, and modernisation, as well as a timetable for reforms aligned with EU accession goals."