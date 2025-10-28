Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev will need continued European financial support to keep fighting Russia for another two to three years, urging the EU to ensure stable funding amid a grinding war that shows no sign of ending soon.

Speaking on Tuesday in remarks released by his office, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was not seeking to wage a decades-long war but required “predictable, long-term” assistance to sustain its defences and economy.

“We are not going to fight for decades,” he said. “But Europe must show that, for some time, you will be able to provide stable financial support to Ukraine. That is why they have this program in mind — two to three years.”

The Ukrainian leader was referring to plans in Brussels to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine’s war effort and reconstruction.

EU leaders last week tasked the European Commission with finalising proposals for a two-year support package that could include a large loan backed by tens of billions of euros seized from Russia.

Zelenskyy said the funds would be used either for rebuilding or defence, depending on how the conflict unfolds.

“If the war ends in a month, we will spend this money on recovery. If it does not end, then we will spend it on weapons. We simply have no other choice,” he said.

Calls on Trump to prevent Chinese support for Russia