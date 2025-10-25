US President Donald Trump has said that he would not schedule any talks with Vladimir Putin unless it was clear that the Russian leader was serious about making a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

"I'm going to have to know that we're going to make a deal. I'm not going to be wasting my time," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he headed to Asia on Saturday.

"I've always had a great relationship with Vladimir Putin, but this has been very disappointing," the US leader said. "I thought this would have gotten done before peace in the Middle East."

On Wednesday, the United States slapped sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies and complained that his talks with Putin over the conflict in Ukraine "don't go anywhere."

Trump had held off pulling the trigger on sanctions against Russia for months, but his patience snapped after plans for a fresh summit with Putin in Budapest collapsed.

"Unfriendly act"

However, the Republican billionaire has said he hopes that the sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil are short-lived and that the "war will be settled."