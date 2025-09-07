WORLD
Trump ready for 'phase two' of Russia sanctions after Moscow's largest air attack on Ukraine
Russia fired its biggest-ever aerial barrage at Ukraine early Sunday, killing four people and setting government offices in Kiev ablaze.
September 7, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said he is ready to move to the second stage of sanctioning Russia, remarks suggesting that he is closer to ramping up sanctions against Moscow or its oil buyers in frustration over the war in Ukraine.

Trump has repeatedly threatened Moscow with further sanctions but withheld them as he pursued talks.

Sunday’s comments suggest an increasingly aggressive posture, but Trump stopped short of saying he was committed to such a decision or what such a second phase might entail.

Asked by a reporter at the White House if he is ready to move to the second stage of sanctions against Russia, Trump responded, "Yeah, I am."

Trump has been frustrated at his inability to bring a halt to the fighting in Ukraine after he initially predicted he would be able to end the war swiftly when he took office in January.

Largest air attack

US Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg said on Sunday that Russia's latest strike on Kiev did not signal that Moscow wants to diplomatically end its war in Ukraine.

"Russia appears to be escalating with the largest attack of the war hitting offices of the UKR Cabinet in Kiev," Kellogg wrote on X, adding, "The attack was not a signal that Russia wants to diplomatically end this war."

The strike has been described as Russia's largest air attack since the conflict started in 2022.

Trump has tried to find a way to end the war in recent weeks but has little to show for his efforts. Russia has continued to claim territory in costly grinding battles and now occupies around 20 percent of Ukraine.

