Protesters take to Mexico City’s streets during military parade amid rising insecurity
It came days after thousands marched against a deepening insecurity crisis widely linked to drug cartels and Claudia Sheinbaum’s government.
The march unfolded with no violence or clashes between civilians and the police. / Reuters
November 21, 2025

Around 100 demonstrators from the self-proclaimed youth movement took to the streets of Mexico City on Thursday to demand accountability and justice from President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration and the ruling Morena party.

The protest took place alongside the annual Revolution Day military parade, which marked the anniversary of the Mexican Revolution.

It followed massive anti-crime protests last Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators marched on the capital’s historic main public square, the Zocalo, to protest an insecurity crisis in the country largely attributed to drug cartels and Sheinbaum's administration.

In the latest demonstration, protesters gathered at El Angel de la Independencia, a renowned city landmark located on one of the city’s most transited and vital avenues, and marched towards El Zocalo, where the government was holding the annual parade.

Unlike Saturday’s protests, the march unfolded with no violence or clashes between civilians and the police. Authorities kept the main square closed while the parade was underway.

Local media also reported that authorities detained masked civilians carrying chains and batons.

Authorities in Mexico City meanwhile updated the number of those arrested from Saturday’s march to 29.

Three people are being investigated for attempted murder, five for resisting arrest, eight for battery, and two more are accused of battery and robbery. While 10 people will face trial without being imprisoned, the city’s prosecution requested pretrial detention for eight suspects.

RelatedTRT World - 18 arrested after violent clashes erupt at massive anti-crime protests in Mexico City
