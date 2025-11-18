At least 18 people have been arrested following a massive protest over the weekend in Mexico City against the president’s handling of violent crime, the Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Mexico City chief prosecutor Bertha Alcalde Lujan said those arrested have been indicted following violent clashes between demonstrators and the police.

The charges vary from damage to private property to assault and attempted murder.

“They opened several investigation files based on complaints for the crimes of assault, theft and damage to property, as well as referrals made by elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security. All of the people detained were given medical evaluations, had contact with their families and have accredited legal defence,” said Alcalde Lujan.

Of those arrested, three are being investigated for attempted murder, five for resisting arrest, two for robbery and assault, and eight for battery and assault.

On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators marched on the capital’s historic main public square, the Zocalo, to protest the insecurity crisis in the country, largely attributed to drug cartels and President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration.

While attendants and sympathisers tallied the total number of demonstrators in the hundreds of thousands, the city's government recorded 17,000 people.

The march gained rapid notoriety worldwide as images of the violent clashes between the police and demonstrators surfaced on social media and in the local press.